EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois schools are moving to in-person learning this fall after a year of virtual learning.
For the last year and a half of school, most Metro East students have been learning virtually in some capacity. "It's not only about their education achievement and academic attainment, we also know that our kids go through, unfortunately, a lot of adverse childhood experiences before we get them. And they need a lot of social and emotional support." Arthur Culver said. He's the the East Saint Louis superintendent.
Culver said it's crucial for kids to get back into the classroom. "We've had probably about 6,700 failing grades we also have about 1,800 incompletes."
Culver attributes the failing grades to virtual learning. And although kids will be back in the classroom, there's no telling what health measures could still be in place.
"We're working really hard to try and reduce class size as well. We're being much more intentional with scheduling, much more intentional with room placement, teacher placement, things like that. We are looking to hire additional staff." Dr. Brian Mentzer said. He's the Belleville Township School District's superintendent.
He said they want to make things look as pre-pandemic and normal as possible. And while more than 4,800 Belleville students plan to come back to the classroom, Mentzer said an online option is being provided. "If we can find a way to meet students' needs and help them be successful and navigate this system, then every body wins," he said.
