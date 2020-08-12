HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An employee at a Metro East school has tested positive for COVD-19.
Tuesday night, News 4 learned an employee at Highland High School tested positive for the coronavirus. That employee was reportedly inside of the building the day the test results were revealed.
Highland School District will open their doors to in-person classes on Monday.
