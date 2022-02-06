METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Highland School District Superintendent Michael S. Sutton sent a letter to parents and staff saying the school would no longer follow an executive order for masking requirements, citing an Illinois judge's granting of a temporary restraining order in a class action lawsuit.

Sutton said after hearing legal analysis of the ruling, he is confident the district is not to enforce mask and quarantine requirements for all students and staff.

"I am confident in saying that the district will not be enforcing the mask requirement and identifying close contacts for purposes of quarantine starting Monday morning per the judge’s ruling," Sutton said in the letter.

Sutton also said masks will still be encouraged, but not required. Triad schools, Waterloo schools and The Diocese of Belleville Catholic Schools will also go mask-optional starting Tuesday, the districts announced.

Two other school districts named in the lawsuit, Collinsville and Edwardsville, are taking different action after the ruling.

Collinsville School District Superintendent Mark B. Skertich sent a letter to parents, announcing the ruling will only affect the five children of families who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, and not everyone.

Only the children of those five families will no longer be required to wear masks or be excluded from school after a close contact with someone who is Covid positive. That decision was made after consulting legal counsel, Skertich said.

Skertich started off the letter by speaking on the difficulty and divisiveness this school year has seen.

"Nothing about navigating the current school year has been easy for our students, staff or families," the letter read. "Because we pride ourselves in full transparency, I am reaching out to you today with an update on how a recent court ruling will impact our school district. The political divide in our country eventually made its way into the courtroom resulting in a ruling with implications for our schools. As a school district we do not choose sides, but rather consult with district legal counsel to make decisions that provide a safe environment for our students and staff, and allow our students to grow academically and socially."

Masks will continue to be required for the rest of students and all staff, Skertich said. Edwardsville School District Superintendent Patrick Shelton echoed a similar message Sunday in a district letter, saying children of families and staff named as plaintiffs will no longer be required to abide by mask and quarantine rules.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday the state would immediately appeal the temporary restraining order.

“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities – and this may force schools to go remote,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers also expressed disappointment Friday in a statement, saying the ruling was "legally faulty and a threat to public health."

Illinois is not the only state where divisiveness over COVID-19 protocols has led to the courtroom. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued 45 school districts in the state for requiring masks.

Schmitt seeks temporary restraining orders in school mask lawsuits Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking temporary restraining orders to halt mask mandates in three of the 45 mask-requiring school districts he has sued, and his office said additional requests will follow.

News 4 reached out to Waterloo School District, which is also affected by the judge's order. They have not responded.