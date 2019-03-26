FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il (KMOV.com) -- Schnucks is issuing a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Fairview Heights store, located at 625 Lincoln Highway.
According to the company, the beef may have pieces of metal shavings.
Anyone who bought any variety of Schnucks ground beef between 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday is urged to return it to the store.
Customers will receive a refund or an exchange.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported. The recall was due to what the company says is an isolated incident and does not affect any other stores.
