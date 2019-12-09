GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East Sanitary District (MESD) has filed a third-party complaint against Granite City related to flash flooding in mid-August.
“A lot of this lawsuit is pointing out the responsible parties in our opinion,” said MESD’s Executive Director Stephen Adler.
A record amount of rain fell, about 9.5 inches, in hours causing streets and homes to be inundated with water.
Taxpayers previously filed a lawsuit claiming negligence against MESD, but now MESD is pointing blame at the city.
The lawsuit cites that city storm drains were paved over making it difficult for water to get into the system.
“You have a storm drain system that’s designed for a 10-year flood and then you go and pave over those areas and don’t go back and cut them out well gosh it’s not designed for a 10-year flood any more. And this was easily a 100-year flood,” said Adler with MESD.
Adler showed News 4 a video of the day in question where he said the MESD ditch was flowing freely which he feels shows the water never made it into their system.
“There were areas inside Granite City that were flooded, but the water wasn’t in our ditch. It wasn’t being transferred from the city storm system and out to where it could flow out by gravity,” Adler said.
Adler added it’s important to note that this was an unpresented rain event and on top of that the city’s system was also overwhelmed by sump pump discharge.
News 4 went to city hall Monday, but Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer wasn’t available.
The city said it has not received the lawsuit.
MESD said if it is found liable in the suit from the taxpayers then MESD is asking for compensation from Granite City for the parts it is responsible for.
MESD also suggests that homeowners can protect themselves by making sure their gutter system is connected to the correct system, make sure storm sewers aren’t blocked by leaves or other debris, and make sure your sump pump discharges into an area that drains into the storm sewer system.
If you have any questions or have issues with water, MESD said you can contact them, and they will help advise or direct you to the correct entity that can help.
