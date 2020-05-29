MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Safely socializing, while social distancing is on the forefront as Illinois business enter into phase three of state's reopening.
“It’s been a very challenging time,” said Bob Kozak.
Bob Kozak, owner of Bobby’s Frozen Custard says he had to make several changes to his business before he was comfortable with reopening.
“It’s like 30 years we’ve been here and it’s been nothing like this, we didn’t build this place for the pandemic, so we’ve had to shift gears,” Kozak said.
He says during the shutdown he lost out on a major season for sales.
“We didn’t make spring this year but we’re making summer,” he said.
Governor’s Pritzker’s phase three plan allows for restaurants to open but they can only provide outdoor dining.
Many Metro East restaurants have expanded their patio to make space for additional seating.
Governor Pritzker says some of the things they’re monitoring to determine if the region will have to go under another stay at home order include the positive test rates, hospitals capacities, and medical supplies.
