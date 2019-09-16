COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Bert’s Chuckwagon has been serving up tacos and burgers in Collinsville for more than 50 years, but like any small business, they never want to turn away customers.
“We’ve been here a long time,” said owner Roger Connor. “We started getting calls last month for delivery orders for Door Dash.”
Connor says they were never approached by Door Dash and he’s not sure how their restaurant ended up on the food delivery platform. Like GrubHub and Postmates, Door Dash is an online service that will deliver food to your door for a fee.
“It can get pricey,” said Connor about the service fees added to the site.
But the issue for Connor was when the checks didn’t match. Order after order would be for an incorrect amount, and he believes that’s because Door Dash was using an outdated menu they must have found online.
After a customer canceled a big order over the price difference, Connor said “that was it.”
Another longstanding Collinsville spot has also had issues with Door Dash. Kruta’s Bakery posted on Facebook warning customers not to order their food on Door Dash.
“It has come to our attention that Door Dash has listed us on their platform after we told them we couldn’t partner with them. Please do not place orders through them. Our availability is too varied for Door Dash to be a benefit to us or our customers.”
News 4 reached out to Door Dash with questions on how restaurants are added to the site and what recourse business have in correcting issues, but we have received no response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.