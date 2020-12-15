COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- There's no such thing as a free lunch, unless you're a kid in Collinsville between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Mellissa Gilmore and her husband Larry own Red Top BBQ and Chili, and when school closed because of the pandemic, they gave free lunches to children.
The program was halted when the schools opened back up, but with the schools closed again, they are getting back to serving their community.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story of the couple, and why their mission is so important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.