EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It wasn't the busy Labor Day weekend restaurant owners were hoping for in the Metro East.
On a typical Labor Day weekend, restaurants up and down Main Street in Edwardsville would be packed. But this Labor Day, customers can only sit on the patio and all bars must close by 11 p.m.
These restrictions and COVID-19 public health orders and making it impossible for owners to stay open.
"If you have a determination to win, it's going to be tested," Harry Parker said.
He runs the Gulf Shores restaurant and said the last six months have been his biggest challenge yet. The coronvairus outbreak has caused all kinds of challenges for business owners across the nation and around the world.
"If it goes on for the next six months we're in a very, very challenging situation," Parker said.
Parker said sales at Gulf Shores restaurant are down over 60%. The owner was relying on a busy Labor Day weekend to make up for lost revenue. But instead, the inside was empty and only a few customers out on the patio.
"When you lose that to try and get your sales, we're lucky if we do half the amount of sales we were doing before and we just can't do that," Parker said. "Ridiculous, just disappointing you know."
A few miles away Shane Self and his family sat on the patio at Foundry on Main Street.
"Last year you would have been waiting outside to get in here so that's kind of disappointing because you know business owners are hurting big time," Self said.
Jason Armbruster co-own Foundry and said having to close the bar by 11 is detrimental to sales.
"It's the worst, we as a bar we are mainly a restaurant but at night we turn into more of a bar and losing three hours a night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it just crushes that," Armbruster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.