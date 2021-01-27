BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Indoor dining is still prohibited in the Metro East.
In order to allow people to eat inside, certain metrics have to be met by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
[READ: Metro East's Region 4 moves to Tier 2]
Some business owners are left frustrated.
Barry Gregory, co-owner of Crehan’s Irish Pub in Belleville, says it's a constant back and forth on whether or not they can allow indoor dining.
"One day we're set to open in a day or two, and start getting staff in line, employees are canceling their plans, so they can work,” said Gregory.
Region 4 is still in Tier 2, since it is not meeting all of the health department's metrics. Right now, the Metro East meets the positivity rate which is at or below 8 percent.
However, ICU bed availability is still below 20 percent, which is keeping Region 4 stuck in Tier 2.
"It's very frustrating, I mean, what did we do to affect the numbers in the ICU?,” said Gregory.
The restaurant owner says he had his best months in his 20 plus years of business at the beginning of 2020 before the shutdown. Now, it's a game of take out and curbside until things change.
"We just wait with bated breath hoping for the day we can and the governor gives us the okay with the health department's approval and that's all we can do," said Gregory.
He told News 4 he spent nearly $20,000 on this space alone, just to offer an outside option for people who still want to come into a restaurant since indoor dining is still closed.
He doesn't know when they'll be able to offer indoor dining again, he says he has staff on standby when they get the green light.
