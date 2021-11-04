EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A local business is doing what it can to help the family of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins.

Timmins was shot and killed last week while in the line of duty. Thursday, 100 percent of the profits at Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville will go towards the Timmins family.

'He was courageous' | Officer Timmins remembered at Tuesday funeral The life of fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was remembered at a funeral service Tuesday.

"These guys are risking their lives all the time. And its always unfortunate when we lose someone, but when it does happen, I think it's time for the community, I think it's time for locally owned businesses to step up," said Gulf Shores owner Harry Parker.

Gulf Shores is open until 9pm and they offer both dine in and carry out.