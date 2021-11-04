EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A local business is doing what it can to help the family of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins.
Timmins was shot and killed last week while in the line of duty. Thursday, 100 percent of the profits at Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville will go towards the Timmins family.
The life of fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was remembered at a funeral service Tuesday.
"These guys are risking their lives all the time. And its always unfortunate when we lose someone, but when it does happen, I think it's time for the community, I think it's time for locally owned businesses to step up," said Gulf Shores owner Harry Parker.
Gulf Shores is open until 9pm and they offer both dine in and carry out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.