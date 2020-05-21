EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Restaurant and bar owners in Illinois are smiling after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that businesses can open their outdoor seating for service next week.
Pritzker’s announcement to allow restaurants and bars to open in some capacity will come in Phase Three - almost a month before places expected to be open.
READ: Illinois on track to loosen restrictions later this month
The owner of Big Daddy’s in Edwardsville is getting ready for his first customers in months after being pleasantly surprised by Governor Pritzker’s announcement Wednesday.
“Wonderful news, finally good news! The patio is our number one asset, to open that up again would be huge for my staff and my business,” said Steve Siebert.
Right after the announcement, Siebert got to work.
“I texted my staff, I called my vendors and I went to work immediately,” Siebert said.
Under Governor Pritzker’s initial plan, restaurants and bars wouldn’t be allowed to reopen until late June.
“I didn’t know if I could make it. Glad it is not going to be that long. Glad we can get open next Friday,” Siebert said.
At Big Daddy’s, Siebert said he’s expecting a good crowd next Friday and is excited to say hello to friends he hasn’t seen in awhile.
“We’re going to make sure that our customers and staff are safe but having fun at the same time,” Siebert said.
