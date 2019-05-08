CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Metro East residents say they are still waiting for the city of Caseyville to clean up a mudslide that happened more than two years ago.
The mudslide happened in January 2017 on North 89th Street near Highway 157. One home was destroyed and three others were damaged.
Residents say they are tired of waiting for the city to fix it.
“It’s just a big mess. It could have, should have been taken care of a long time ago. It can’t be that big of a deal," said Greg Downen.
Downen lives down the street from the mudslide. He takes a detour everyday to avoid the mess.
“It’s down to one lane and there’s lots of potholes," said Downen. "It’s bound to give way some more."
Eumez Samuel makes daily trips with his kids to North 89th Street to see his mom who lives across from the mudslide.
"It’s unsafe. Our kids can’t even come out and play," said Samuel.
The city also put out concrete barriers, but Samuel says they have been sitting in front of a home for several months.
The Village of Caseyville said no one was available for an on-camera interview, instead sending this statement:
The Village's Contractor on the project, Rooters Asphalt of Beckemeyer Illinois, began work on the storm sewers and slope stabilization measures last fall. Due to adverse weather conditions, construction was halted during January and February. Construction resumed in mid March, but at that time it was discovered that slope movement was ongoing and some of the previously-installed slope stabilization measures had not functioned as intended. The Village has retained SCI Engineering, Inc. with a local office in O'Fallon, Illinois to identify the causes of the slope failure and to design slope stabilization measures. Recent heavy rains have made it impractical to resume construction. SCI Engineering is currently evaluating revisions to their design and it is anticipated that construction can resume as soon as weather permits.
Residents worry with more rain the forecast, it will only get worse if the city doesn't take action.
