BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Restaurants up and down Main Street in Belleville are quickly working to figure out how to move forward after the governor ordered the closing of all dine-in restaurants and bars to the public as of Tuesday.
Drive-thru, carry-out and take-out will all be allowed. Hicks BBQ in Belleville will now offer free delivery and they're expanding their hours. They have a busy drive-thru and they will step up efforts to feed the community.
"The biggest worry for me is there's going to be so many people off work that aren't going to get paid and I wonder if they'll go out to eat," said owner Al Hicks.
Down the street at Beast Craft BBQ, owner David Sandusky said they've been working all week on a plan for if closures were ordered.
Sandusky said they started offering curbside take-out starting Sunday and starting Monday, they will offer delivery. Sandusky said he will be making deliveries himself, his first priority is ensuring his employees are taking care of.
"We have to choose who we're going to pay," said Sandusky.
He said he is already making calls to his landlord to let them know things are going to be tight this month. The question is how long it lasts. If it's two weeks, it's one thing, if it's six months, it's entirely different.
