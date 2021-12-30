Metro East resident recounts terrifying moment he was held hostage in his own home

CARLYLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Twenty-four hours since the end of a bi-state crime spree, one resident in Carlyle, Illinois is remembering the terrifying moment when he became a hostage in his own home.

“I thought there was a really good possibility I was going to not come out here alive,” Leonard Cox said.

Ray Tate, 40, from Kentucky has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County, Illinois Deputy Sean Riley. Tate was allegedly also involved in carjacking multiple vehicles between Illinois and Missouri Wednesday morning following Riley’s death. One of those carjackings happened at a QuikTrip in St. Peters where the owner of a Chevy Cruz was shot and taken to the hospital. Tate reportedly took that car and ditched it a couple miles away in O’Fallon, Mo. That’s where Tate allegedly stole another vehicle with a kidnapped victim inside.

Police ID suspect arrested in multi-state crime spree that left deputy dead A Kentucky man is in custody after a crime spree that spanned multiple states - and took the life of an Illinois deputy.

Cox says he was keeping up with the all the news coming out as police went on a manhunt to catch Tate.

“Just sitting on the couch, watching TV, and kind of knew that there was something going on in the area,” Cox said.

That afternoon, Cox got a knock on his patio door and Tate was standing there.

“Next thing I know he’s flashing a gun,” Cox said. “Says, ‘hey, don’t want to hurt you, don’t want to cause any trouble, just need a place to stash a car and lie low for a bit.’”

“[He] wanted me to go outside. I told him I want to put shoes on first, so he followed me back to my bedroom [and] let me put shoes on. Went outside, [and] that’s when I noticed the other gentleman in the car. He looked pretty frazzled, scared.”

At one point, Cox says Tate considered taking Cox’s motorcycle and driving away from the scene, but Cox says the suspect started to get into a discussion with his sister over the phone trying to get her to also come to the house. Then, Cox says police cars started approaching the home.

“So, then he got really worried and had us go down to the basement,” Cox said. “He had the other guy take one of my old computer monitors and kind of set it up like a mirror so he could see up the basement steps."

Tate allegedly asked Cox if there were any other firearms in the house. Worried what Tate might do if he lied, Cox showed him where his guns were.

He says a lot was going through his mind at the time.

“One, I thought I was being an idiot for opening the door for a total stranger, and two, thankful that my friend who lives with me and her kids weren’t here at the time,” he said.

At one point, Cox said the other hostage Tate brought with him from St. Charles County managed to bolt back upstairs and out of the house.

“Luckily the guy didn’t have his hand on my gun, or the shotgun that he got from me, or his pistol, which I think was in one of his pockets. And he ran upstairs and out the door, and I guess he told the cops basically kind of where we were at in the basement and stuff. Then, it got a little hairy.”

Cox says Tate got more agitated.

“Jerks me off the barstool I was sitting on and drags me to the floor,” said Cox. “He’s got my 9-millimeter and fires off a round indiscriminately in the basement. He was on the phone with negotiators telling them he wants his sister to come give him a hug and a goodbye and that he was going to give himself up. I’m sitting thinking that’s probably not going to happen.”

While he prayed for a good outcome, Cox feared he would not make it out alive.

“He told the cops that they have two minutes, and after two minutes, he was going to fire one round every minute and then, the third one was going to be in me. And at one point in time, he had police on the phone, and I’m lying on the concrete floor,” Cox said. “He grabs the gun and sticks it right on my forehead and he says, ‘tell him where the gun is at’.”

Cox says the timeline is a little fuzzy but estimates he was probably held hostage at least 30 minutes before SWAT members stormed through the house.

“Flashbang goes off. They’re running down the stairs,” he said. “Got us separated and that was pretty much it.”

He says he is grateful to all the law enforcement agencies who showed up on scene and that Tate was stopped before any more people got hurt.

“They’ve got a tough job. All of law enforcement has a tough job. There were so many different jurisdictions here,” Cox said.

While Cox says he does not know Tate, he thinks he knows why his home was likely targeted.

"I made the bad mistake of having both my garage doors open, and he noticed that one of the bays was empty. So, I guess he figured, he got a place where he could stash,” Cox said.

Even though it was a traumatic experience, he says he still feels safe in his rural community.

“Hopefully this is like lightening. It’s only going to strike once,” he said.