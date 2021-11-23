EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Metro East animal rescue shelter wants to clear its kennels for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, hoping animals can trade in their kennel for a temporary loving home.
Gateway Pet Guardians is launching its "Home for the HOWLidays Thanksgiving Sumber Pawty," hoping it can garner enough support to give each animal a temporary oasis.
"So you think some of these dogs may have been here a month, two months in a kennel and it's just not fun for them," said Alisha Vianello with Gateway Pet Guardians. "Some of them are very hyper and busy here, and as soon as they get into a home setting, they just sleep on the couch."
Last year around the holidays, Vianello said the shelter was empty, with many people fostering or adopting animals amid the pandemic. So far this year, that success has been hard to match.
"It just seems like a lot of people are traveling more and therefore not wanting to foster or adopt, so we're not seeing cats and dogs going to foster as quickly as they were during the pandemic," she said.
Right now, the shelter is near capacity, with about 20 dogs in kennels and several cats and kittens occupying other spaces. Vianello said she's seen a rise in the number of strays as well as dogs being dropped off at the door of the shelter.
It's looking to have volunteer foster families pick up the dogs on Wednesday, as the shelter will close Thanksgiving through Nov. 29.
"Sometimes people's living situations change and they're unable to have the dog anymore," she said. "We've also found a lot of strays wandering around."
So, the shelter is hoping to clear its shelter once again for the Thanksgiving holiday, needing to secure enough fosters over the long weekend to give the animals a break from the shelter.
"Thanksgiving and other holidays are the perfect time because you're home, and you're off work, so you have more time to spend with them," she said. "So we'd love every dog to get out here, get some pumpkin pie and some turkey and relax on the couch."
If you're interested in helping out as a short-term foster, visit https://gatewaypets.org/how-to-help/foster/slumber-pawty-program/.
Those unable to foster are encouraged to pick up a volunteer shift at the shelter over the weekend, so staff members and regular volunteers can spend some time with their families.
Donations for the shelter can be made here: https://gatewaypets.org/donate/capital-campaign/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.