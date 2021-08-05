ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East registered sex offender was arrested after contacting minors, police said.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report from two teenage girls, 15 and 16, that were approached by 32-year-old Benjamin R. Ingram through their social accounts asking to have sexual relations with him for money.
Investigators said Ingram was offering money for them to perform sex acts with him. During the investigation, the department determined Ingram is a current registered sex offender and was using a fake name while communicating with the teens.
According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, he was 17-years-old when he abused a 16-year-old victim in 2009.
Ingram, of East Carondelet, Illinois, is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation of a child, two counts of solicitation of a sex act from a person under 18, two counts of grooming and violation of sex offender registration act.
He was taken into custody and remains in the St Clair County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.