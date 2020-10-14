HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The head basketball coach at Highland High School, Deryl Cunningham, is fighting COVID-19 and kidney failure in the hospital.
He was diagnosed on October 5 and was admitted to Anderson Hospital in Maryville four days later.
“I don’t want to lose a coach, I don’t want to lose a friend," said Highland High's athletic director and assistant principal, Amy Boscolo.
Cunningham is known at Highland as a great guy and a tough coach with an incredible passion for basketball.
“One thing coach doesn’t do is make excuses. He wants the guys to work hard," said Billy Sullivan, the JV basketball coach at Highland High School.
Cunningham's wife, Maria, said his symptoms were constant coughing, weakness, and the inability to keep food or fluid down, which she said indicated the issue with his kidneys and ultimately led to kidney failure.
“At first we weren’t even for sure if he was gonna make it but he’s a fighter," said Maria Cunningham.
He had surgery Monday to install a permanent dialysis port. He'll be on dialysis even when he leaves the hospital until he gets a new kidney.
“As scary as this is, COVID was a blessing because he never was on the kidney transplant list," said Maria Cunningham.
To help cover medical expenses, Boscolo started a GoFundMe page. In just 24 hours, donors have raised over $20,000.
“That is so overwhelming to me because I don’t think he realizes how much he means to so many people and we didn’t either," said Maria Cunningham.
Maria Cunningham said doctors hope her husband can come home this weekend. He wont be returning to work anytime soon as he waits for a new kidney.
Boscolo hopes money from the GoFundMe will help cover what's expected to be a long road to recovery.
“This is just us trying to give back to him what he’s given to us," said Boscolo.
