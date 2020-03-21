SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A pregnant Swansea, Illinois woman says she has anxiety about giving birth as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow.
Mary Routhier is scheduled to give birth on March 30. She says several aspects of the coronavirus have her nervous.
"My anxiety has the hospital packed, like to capacity is what I'm nervous about. Anything could happen within the next nine days. Absolutely anything," she says.
Her husband is a bailiff for St. Clair County and must continue to report to work.
"It's nerve-racking because he has to come into contact with people all the time, and then all of us are staying at home and it's like 'who are you coming in contact' with?" she said.
She is currently at home with their four kids.
Only one visitor will be allowed during her entire stay at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
Routhier is encouraging everyone to heed the warnings of officials and health experts and shelter in place.
