MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A woman who was seven months pregnant lost her baby after a man ran a stop sign and hit the car she was in on Saturday.
The accident happened just south of Mascoutah near the intersection of Jefferson and Brickyard at 10:55 p.m. Police say Timothy Junius, 19, of Mascoutah, was going southbound on Brickyard in a 2009 Jeep Liberty when he when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Junius then hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima going east on Jefferson that was being driven by Brenton Tinsley, 31, of Mascoutah. Elizabeth Tinsley, who was seven-months pregnant was a passenger in the Maxima.
Police said Junius hit the driver’s side door of the Maxima, causing both cars to overturn. Elizabeth was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and her baby was delivered via emergency C-section, but did not survive.
Brenton was airlifted to a hospital with what appeared to have been a head injury, police said. Junius was evaluated at a hospital and released.
Authorities said they are awaiting results of toxicology reports before deciding if charges will be filed.
(0) comments
