COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Columbia police are warning the public about an identity theft scam involving a fake Fed Ex driver.
Two residents reportedly had Verizon phones delivered and billed to their names, despite neither of them ordering the phone.
They called Verizon and were told to ship the phones back.
A Latino man dressed in a Fed Ex uniform picked up the phones, but it was later discovered that he didn’t work for the company.
He made off with the two devices, both valued around $1,200.
