FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in one Metro East town are asking for help after a string of incidents where homes were damaged by rocks.
The Fairview Heights Police Department reports they have investigated six separate incidents involving rocks being thrown at homes, causing damage to siding, doors and windows. The damaged homes are reportedly located on Tara Manor Drive and Willow Spring Drive, with the damage happening to the back of the homes adjacent to Old Collinsville Road in the area of Stone Briar Drive.
Police report the incidents have mostly happened overnight. The first report occurred in June 2018 and the most recent one occurred on January 24 just before 4 p.m.
The total damage for the six homes is estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.
Anyone with information regarding the damage or who has surveillance cameras in the area is urged to contact police at 618-489-2130.
