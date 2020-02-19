SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are warning parents to be on high alert after a man attempted to abduct a girl who was on her way home from school Tuesday.
The girl told Swansea police that a man jumped out of a van and chased her into her home in the 200 block of Fournie Drive in the Castle Acres subdivision around 4 p.m. The man ran off before officers arrived.
According to police, a second man was seen driving the van, which was described as a white paneled van that did not have windows.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Swansea police at 618-233-8114.
