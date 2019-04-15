MARYVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Maryville Police are investigating a string of car break-ins after they received 20 separate reports Monday.
Reportedly all the burglaries happened overnight Sunday into Monday and the majority appeared to be in the Old Town area.
The vehicles involved were left unlocked and the majority of the vehicles were parked along the side of the street.
No vehicles were damaged due to the burglaries, and most of the items stolen were small, such as wallets and loose change.
One stolen vehicle was reported.
Any witnesses with information or video surveillance of suspicious activity are asked to contact the Maryville Police Department at 618-344-8899.
