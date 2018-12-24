CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot outside a bar in Cahokia overnight.
The man and woman were shot on Range Lane, outside of Ringo’s Place, after 10 p.m. Sunday.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information regarding the shooting, victims or possible suspects has been released.
