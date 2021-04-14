BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 cases in the Metro East are heading in the wrong direction. One local doctor contributes this to the UK variant making its way through the population.
"It's the calm before the storm," Dr. Omer Badahman said.
Badahman is an infectious disease doctor at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He said the public needs to take the B.1.1.7 variant - also known as the UK variant - very seriously. He added that he's concerned for the upcoming weeks and months.
"The positivity rate even in our St. Clair County has bumped up a little bit. The hospitalization rate usually follows that, so that's what you worry [about]," Badahman explained.
Right now, Michigan is experiencing a surge in cases. According to WXYZ in Detroit, the UK variant cases there have more than doubled since March 25.
Illinois' positivity rate has been trending upward for the last month now. Badahman says it's only a matter of time before that's the trend in the Metro East. He says it'll likely be because of that UK variant.
"Make no mistake, Illinois will not be spared or any other state. This virus' fuel is infection. The more that are infected, the more that this virus will survive in the community," Badahman continued.
Research shows the B.1.1.7 variant carries increased transmission and infection rates. Badahman says it's up to the public to decide our fate moving forward, and that masking, distancing and vaccinations are the best tools we have.
"The public has a civic responsibility to take the vaccine. We have to protect each other. We have to protect yourself, protect our families, protect your neighbors, protect your country, protect your state and your country," the doctor continued.
