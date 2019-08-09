Metro East (KMOV.com) -- Illinois health officials are looking into whether vaping is the source of increased hospital stays, as more patients report symptoms, including patients from the Metro East.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) said on Friday it received reports that six young people were hospitalized after vaping.
The department said they were all hospitalized after shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue worsened over a matter of days or weeks.
Another five cases are under investigation.
Patients even reported vomiting from the devices.
Health officials confirm some live in the St. Louis Metro East area. Others live in the northeastern part of Illinois.
“IDPH is working with local health departments and hospitals to investigate reported cases of hospitalized individuals with unexplained respiratory illness and a history of vaping,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. “The short- and long-term effects of vaping are still being researched, but these recent hospitalizations have shown that there is the potential for immediate health consequences.”
