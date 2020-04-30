EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People all over the bi-state are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Across the river, East St. Louis is working to lift-up families and leaders while leaning on faith to help improve the economy and find a cure for the virus.
One number sticks out in East St. Louis and it's 89 which has a significant meaning in prayer.
"COVID-19 has shut down everything in the country, the world and the state. As a mayor, I was sitting at my desk and asked ‘what should I do?’” said East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III.
Along with Bishop Rex Waddell, the mayor called on pastors in the city.
"Give God his glory today and after today come out with a plan,” Eastern said.
The plan is to get 89 pastors and followers to pray over the city's 89 blocks while social distancing and remaining six feet apart.
"COVID-19 has created a platform and someone needs to step to that platform, take the mic and give some direction to our people. When people get frightened, they flee or they fight,” Waddell said.
Fighting for Waddell meant praying over the high school, while others swarmed an intersection. The shouts were made, people came and all were moved.
“There is a scripture that says faith without works is dead. So, the reason I am standing is because it is a mirrored image of how I feel about supporting people in this time of crisis,” said participant Maureen Williams.
The organizers of Prayer over 89 Blocks are hoping to make this a nationwide movement by reaching out to pastors across the country.
