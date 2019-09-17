COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East park has been vandalized twice this summer.
The City of Collinsville said the new signs, playground equipment and retaining walls had been damaged by graffiti for the second time.
The city said they are looking to put a stop to the vandalism but are asking for the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity. Anyone who sees vandalism in progress or has information is urged to call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency or the non-emergency number at 618-344-2131.
