EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police in Edwardsville and Belleville are investigating several cases of vandalism.
Cleaning crews spent hours washing away the letters 'BLM' spray painted on the side of the Madison County courthouse. Vandals also spray painted several businesses and government buildings in Edwardsville.
“It’s unnecessary damage that’s costing our taxpayers as well as the local businesses that had damage. These are tough times and you know nobody needs to be spending money repairing somebody’s efforts to just cause destruction," said Major Deputy Chief Mike Fillback with Edwardsville police.
Tires on seven Madison County-owned vehicles and two U.S. Postal delivery trucks were also slashed. Fillback said because the damage was done to state-owned property, it's an automatic felony.
“It’s too early to speculate as to whether or not they’re connected or just a coincidence," said Fillback.
In Belleville, police said several car and home windows were shot out over the last couple weeks with a BB gun. The only person injured was Terry Campo, who was outside his home on Lebanon Avenue doing yard work.
“All of a sudden I started hearing gunshots and simultaneously hitting me in the back of waist, my arm, and my shoulder bone," said Campo. “I was in shock. I thought I was shot by real bullets. I was looking for blood, I started crying," said Campo.
Police said three minors were arrested. Investigators believe they're responsible for shooting out several car and home windows with BB guns.
Belleville police do not believe their cases are connected to the incidents in Edwardsville, though they can't definitively rule it out. Edwardsville police are still looking for suspects and hoping someone has surveillance that caught the vandals on camera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.