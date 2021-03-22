ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East police officer was rescued after he crashed his squad car early Monday morning in Alton, Ill.
Just before 4:30 a.m., the officer crashed into an electrical pole in the 2500 block of East Broadway near the Alton Police Department. Police said the officer was chasing a stolen car beforehand. The officer was trapped inside the patrol car for over an hour before he was rescued.
He was alert while he was airlifted to a local hospital, police said.
