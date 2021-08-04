VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East officer was killed after getting hit by the fleeing driver of a police chase on the McKinley Bridge.
The Brooklyn, Illinois officer had put spike stripes on the bridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday to stop a red Dodge Charger that was being pursued by Brooklyn police. The car then hit the officer who was later identified as Patrolman Brian Pierce. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Illinois State police told News 4. The Dodge Charger was later found abandoned in Missouri.
Just before 4 a.m., a gray Kia Optima sped through the barricaded area and crashed into several police vehicles. Officers from the Brooklyn Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department then fired shots at the car, hitting the driver. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four people who were in the car at the time were taken into custody, police said.
Brooklyn Police Capt. Antonio White said Pierce was new to the force and in his 20s. Capt. White described Pierce as outgoing and enthusiastic.
“Officer Pierce was a very fine young man. Very energetic. When he came to work, he put a smile on your face. He’s an officer that you’d love to have on your team, your unit. He’s there all the time. If he was off work he’d show up, he just loved doing his job and this is what he loved to do as a police officer," Capt. White said.
St. Louis City police issued an officer in need of call following the incident. They also assisted in closing the bridge for traffic. It is not known when the McKinley Bridge will reopen to traffic.
Capt. White said Brooklyn police are working with the Illinois State Police Department and Major Case Squad for the ongoing investigation.
