GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Madison police officer is accused of domestic battery following an incident outside of a bar in the Metro East.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Officer Michael J. Renth following an investigation by the Granite City Police Department. According to court documents, Renth punched a female family member outside of Pavia’s Place in Granite City on Nov. 11.
Following the incident, the suspect was charged with one count of domestic battery. His bond was set at $5,000.
If convicted, Renth could face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.
