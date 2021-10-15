BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A woman who worked as a nurse at senior care and nursing facilities for several years has pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from elderly patients.
Court documents show that on Oct. 13, Angela Mohler pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining drugs by fraud. From 2018 to 2021 the 40-year-old worked in facilities in Edwardsville, Belleville and Caseyville. She was accused of using her position of trust to steal pain medications from patients for her personal use. To cover up the crimes, it was alleged she would destroy or modify the patient’s records to show they had been given the medication she stole.
Mohler is the third nurse recently charged with stealing medication from patients. Anyone who suspects someone is not complying with healthcare laws or public aid programs can report the activity to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services, Office of Inspector General or call 1-800-447-8477.
