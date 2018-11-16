EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Clair County Attorney’s Office charged a mother and son after they reportedly flashed a gun at a woman while following her car.
On Wednesday, a woman notified authorities that her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Harasheo Green, was following her to East St. Louis High School in a black car. As he was tailing her vehicle, the victim saw Green brandish a gun, police say.
In a Facebook post, the East St. Louis Police Department said officers pulled over Green's car and noticed his 51-year-old mother Tasha Reed was also inside the car.
A handgun was found in Reed’s purse, according to police.
Both Green and Reed have been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon at a school and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Thursday.
Green was additionally charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Green is currently being held on a $100,000 while Reed is being held on $25,000 bond.
