O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East mother was arrested and charged with trying to kill herself and her three children, police said.
The O’Fallon Police Department said Emily Sparks, 29, told someone she had tried to kill herself and her children on December 4, 2019. The report said Sparks planned to use a cylinder of carbon dioxide gas to asphyxiate herself and her children inside a car.
Police investigated and discovered that Sparks bought a carbon dioxide gas cylinder on December 4. Police said Sparks decided at the last minute not to follow through with the plan.
Police said the children are 3, 5, and 7 years old. They are currently safe.
Sparks has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of endangering the life of a child. She’s being held on $250,000 bond.
