LITCHFIELD, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Families in Litchfield are picking up the pieces after Saturday’s tornado. The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado touched down, tearing apart buildings.
Jennifer Rauzi and her 11-year-old son took cover in the bathroom of their trailer on Rolland Lane. During the storm, a tree toppled over onto the roof above them. Rauzi thinks that might have saved them.
“It fell and then I could feel the trailer lifting up and then slamming back down so if that tree wasn’t there, I don’t know where we would have ended up,” said Rauzi.
Rauzi’s dad, who lives just down the road, immediately came to find them.
“I didn’t know what to think. I thought they was gone. They wasn’t answering,” said Lawrence Rolland, tearing up at the thought. “But it’s alright. They’re safe.”
Once the storm passed, they realized how bad the damage was.
“It’s a war zone. It’s a war zone, all the way down. It’s crazy,” said Rauzi, who is now staying with her husband’s family. He was working in Idaho at the time and rushed home to start cleaning up.
“She’s pretty tough. She made the right call getting my son safe where he needed to be. Lucky to have her,” said Brad Rauzi.
Indeed, she has spent a lot of time lately showing just how tough she is.
“October 2016, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 malignant melanoma,” said Rauzi.
After multiple surgeries and chemo, she just got the all clear in March of this year.
“We were finally going to get ahead and things were going good.”
And then Saturday’s tornado hit, destroying their home.
“I couldn’t find my dogs. Their kennel was completely smashed. But 15 minutes later they came running back unharmed. It’s a miracle we are all alive. A miracle,” said Rauzi. The family is still looking for one of their cats, though.
The Rauzi family doesn’t have home insurance. They said it was just too much on top of medical bills. They do plan to rebuild on the land that’s been in the family for decades. If you would like to help them, two fundraisers have been set up to get them back on their feet:
