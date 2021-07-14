MetroLink new look 2020 generic

A MetroLink train stopped at the platform of the Clayton MetroLink station. In the foreground, a "Welcome to Clayton Missouri" sign appears on the left and an Arts in Transit sculpture titled "Grandfather Clocks" appears on the right.

 Metro Transit

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – MetroLink has resumed after a power issue is impacted Metro East riders Wednesday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., MetroLink stopped operations between the Emerson Park and Memorial Hospital Stations in Illinois. Station shuttles were taking passengers by bus between the Emerson Park, Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, Washington Park, Fairview Heights and Memorial Hospital stations.

Service resumed around 2:35 p.m. but riders may experience a 5-10 minutes delay.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.