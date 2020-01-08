CAHOKIA Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall announced he’s allowing city employees paid time off if they have a family member preparing for a deployment.
“Family it affects all of our lives,” said Mayor Curtis McCall. “Any time you have individuals who will be deployed for months, maybe years at a time, I think it’s important for them to spend as much time as they can,” he added.
The mayor said he watched Tuesday’s news of a missile attack from Iran and immediately thought of the families impacted.
One of those people is Matt Weber.
Weber works for the village of Cahokia and his 24-year-old brother is preparing for a deployment to Iraq with the Army.
“I asked him how does he feel and he says he’s nervous. I told him, he’s more of a man than me because I would be petrified,” Weber said.
It’s a heavy time for Weber knowing his brother will be overseas. Weber also has a younger sister who is in the Air Force. The extra time off to spend with his family means a lot to him.
“There’s really no words for it,” Weber said. “I’m grateful he’s going to do it because 13 months, 13 months is a long time,” he added.
"I think a lot of times we as just human beings we take a lot of things for granted," McCall said. "We get up, we go to work, we do our day to day grind and do it again, and we don’t think about sometimes the importance of our loved ones and how they could be here today and not possibly be here tomorrow."
Mayor McCall said he currently knows of four employees impacted by a family deployment. He expects to learn of more and plans to accommodate all of them.
