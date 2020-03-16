ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crowds of hundreds are now banned by every level of government but the purchase of marijuana in Illinois, which drew hundreds of people every day, is still allowed.
Some sellers are moving to online orders to comply with regulations.
Illinois Supply and Provisions announced there will be no more walk-in service at its shops, for either medicinal or recreational users in Collinsville and Springfield.
To buy and reserve a pick up time, click here.
