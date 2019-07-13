ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Collinsville, Illinois man shared his grandfather's journey during World War II at a film showcase on Saturday.
The documentary Path of th ePast was shown at Washington University's St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.
It follows the journey of Lou Baczewski retracing his grandfather's tank unit path during WWII by bike.
He said only his grandfather and 17 others survived out of the 152 men in his grandfather's company.
It was like a dream for Baczewski to see the documentary on the big screen.
"There were a lot of points where my hair stood on end," Baczewski said. "Having those details mesh was remarkable."
He also wrote a book about his experience following his grandfather's journey.
