EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died Sunday evening when he was thrown from his motorcycle on I-270 in Edwardsville.
Police say 28-year-old Sean Hunter, of Maryville, Ill. Was a riding a motorcycle on the ramp from eastbound I-270 onto I-255 when he left the road and overturned.
Hunter was then thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at he scene. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m.
