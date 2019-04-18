WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Wood River man is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than 100 guns from a federal licensed firearms dealer.
Bradley Boswell, 30, is charged with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee.
Prosecutors say in February, Boswell stole 135 guns from Benbow City Sports. He is also accused of possessing guns after being convicted of a penalty.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
