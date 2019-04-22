ILLINOIS (KMOV.com)-- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison after shots fired at a East St. Louis McDonald's drive thru.
According to police, officers arrived to a home in Washington Park in Feb. 2018 after receiving reports of two people injured after shots were fired. While investigating, East St. Louis police surrounded a car parked in a McDonald's drive-thru on State Street.
Police say Antoine Johnson was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car with a loaded semi-automatic assault rifle. Johnson and the driver were ordered to exit the vehicle but refused.
Officers opened fire after spotting Johnson's rifle pointed in their direction, police say.
The men attempted to flee but crashed into a nearby pole. Both Johnson and the driver were arrested.
The 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and injured his eye.
In part of a plea deal, Johnson admitting to firing 11 shots into the home.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and federal indictment with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
