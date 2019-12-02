WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man is demanding answers almost a week after he said his dog was mauled in his yard.
Tony Margherio owns a 13-year-old lab mix. He said he took the dog out Wednesday night just before 10 p.m.
Margherio stood on the porch and said a loose dog rammed into his fence and eventually jumped over it.
“This dog jumped on my gate and actually bent my gate in, the gate was secure, the gate had bailing wire through the lock hole it’s a chain link gate,” he said.
Margherio said the other dog went straight for his dog, Onyx’s, face. He said the attack lasted about a minute before he was able to break it up and get the dog out of his yard.
He said he called 911 and filed a police report with the Wood River Police Department but still doesn’t know if the dog has been caught.
“Had I not been outside there’s no doubt in my mind that dog would’ve killed him,” Margherio said.
Onyx had 20 stitches and a drainage tube put in to help heal the 6-inch gash. Margherio said the veterinarian told him he was very close to needing major surgery. Mergherio set up a GoFundMe to help pay the dog's medical bills.
News 4 called the Wood River Police Department to see if the attacking dog has been found but we are still waiting to hear back.
