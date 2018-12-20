FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An East St. Louis man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was supposed to take to get her hair done earlier in the week.
Fairview Heights police said Darius L. Pierce and the victim met at the MetroLink station around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 17. The two were familiar with one another prior to meeting up at the station, according to police.
After meeting up, the 24-year-old man asked the woman to walk with him to the French Village Motel, where he rented a room. The plan was reportedly for Pierce to take the woman to get her hair done at a local salon but he instead allegedly took her to a motel room and sexually assaulted her.
Police believe Pierce was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and fell asleep after the assault, at which time the woman left and called a family member. The woman was later taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Pierce was later found in the motel room and was taken into custody.
Pierce has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. His bond was set at $250,000.
