BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two teens are lucky to be alive Wednesday after colliding with a school bus in Bethalto, about 30 miles northeast of St. Louis.
Albert Roberts says around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, he spotted a truck speeding up and down Harris Lane where he lives.
“They came up and down about two or three times before," said Roberts. “I don’t want to exaggerate but I want to say it was anywhere from 80 to 90 (mph).”
Roberts says on the third time they crashed into a school bus going the opposite direction.
"I seen him roll about 6 times," said Roberts.
Roberts says he called 911 and sprinted toward the crash. Thankfully, everyone on the bus -- including two children -- was okay. The two teens in the truck were trapped.
“Gas was pouring out of the truck," said Roberts. “A guy’s arm is out the window. I lifted up the truck to get his arm out. As I was doing that, gas was pouring into the back window.”
Roberts says the driver was frantically yelling and screaming.
“He was crushed down all the way to his knees and chest, and the seat belt was around his neck," said Roberts.
Roberts grabbed a knife, cut the seat belt and waited for paramedics to arrive.
Miraculously, both teens were alert and able to talk. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
“God’s got his hands on them, that’s the only thing I could think of at that time and to help somebody out like that, I’d do it day in and day out. I would," said Roberts.
It's not yet clear if the driver will face any criminal charges.
