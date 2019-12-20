EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man pleaded guilty to shooting his neighbor in the head with a 12 gauge shotgun and killing him in June 2018.
Robert Beckman, 58, could face 45 years in prison for pleading guilty to the first-degree murder charge.
The Collinsville man shot his neighbor, 40-year-old Daniel Lee, in the head and then fled the scene.
Investigators determined that the men knew each other and had prior contact. Beckman admitted to detectives that he had a temper and he killed Lee because he was “pissed.”
“While nothing can fill the void left behind by the tragic loss of Daniel Lee, this full admission of guilt by the defendant will hopefully give Daniel’s family and friends some amount of solace,” Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said. “I intend to ask for a high sentence in this case so that Robert Beckman will never again be free in our community.”
Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli accepted Beckman’s guilty plea.
