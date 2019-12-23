EDWARDSVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assault and solicitation of two female minors.
29-year-old Joshua Brown, of Cottage Hills, faced two felony counts related to incidents involving a 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
According to prosecutors, Brown was initially charged on March 4, 2019 with intending to have sex with a 9-year-old victim. That incident happened at his home sometime in January of 2018.
An investigation by the Bethalto Police Department led to a new case where Brown was charged on May 21, 2019 with aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old victim.
Investigators determined Brown was in a position of trust and authority to the victims, but out of respect for their privacy, prosecutors declined to provide any more information.
The plea deal was reached in an effort to avoid forcing the victims to testify.
Brown will serve 15 years for indecent solicitation of a child, and seven years for aggravated criminal sexual assault. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
When released, he will be on probation for two years.
