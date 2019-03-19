EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Major Case Squad was activated overnight after a deadly shooting at the MetroLink.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called just before 11 p.m. Monday about an 18-year-old man who was shot at the MetroLink stop at 5th and Missouri in East St. Louis. A witness told deputies the victim, later identified as Lundy S. Blue, ran across the parking lot toward Broadway Ave.
According to the sheriff’s department, Blue, of Alorton, and the suspect were on the westbound train when they began to exit at 5th and Missouri and a shot was fired while they were at the doorway between exiting the train and stepping on the platform. They both then left the area.
Officials said Blue was taken to St. Louis University Hospital. About an hour later, deputies were informed the victim had died.
Following the shooting, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department activated the St. Louis Major Case Squad. Investigators said they are interviewing witnesses and searching for video of the incident.
Deputies said they are unsure how, or if, the victim and suspect knew one another prior to the incident. They each got on the train at different stops, according to the sheriff's department.
"He [the suspect] fled from the scene," St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. "I don't know at this point what caused this [the shooting] or why this occurred, so I'm thinking generally people are safe riding the train because this was not somebody who ran up to somebody randomly. They were talking to each other but we don't know what occurred before."
Capt. Fleshren said he does not believe the shooting was random.
“We’re trying to do a better job every single day at making everyone’s ride safe and secure,” said Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development.
Roach said people should feel safe while riding Metro because they are constantly working with law enforcement to ensure passenger safety.
“Even though there certainly was a tragic event last night, we’re trying to deploy resources to respond to what is happening on it on an everyday basis,” he said.
MetroLink used shuttles between the Stadium and Emerson Park stations while the shooting investigation was underway. Normal operations resumed between the stops early Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.